Dabble is a different way to explore St. Louis

Welcome to Kombucha 101. People can sign up for this popular class on a website called Dabble.

Mary Osafi, said, "My kombucha brewing class is very popular it sells out everytime."

Dabble offers classes about anything, taught by anyone.

Jeremy Idleman, Community Manager for Dabble, said, "Anyone that has a passion and is able to stand in front of people and teach, they're able to teach, yes."

Ostafi's passions is brewing kombucha, a fermented tea. Now, Mary makes a little cash from her hobby. As a Dabble teacher, she holds classes in her own kitchen.

Idleman said, "The teachers set the price up to them what they want to charge and Dabble takes a small percentage of that to help promote the classes."

Dabble has classes on everything from Introduction to Soap Making to something called Not Your Typical Watercolor Class. You can learn a little bit about everything through Dabble.

To sign up for a class, visit dabble.co.



(© 2017 KSDK)