KSDK
Close

Dallas Heart Center

February is American Heart month, and there's a place right here is St. Louis dedicated to providing top quality cardiac care to kids. Jimmy V introduces us to Conner, a small patient who received help from a medical team with very big hearts.

KSDK 10:47 AM. CST February 20, 2017

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital is on Grand Boulevard near 44. If you'd like to learn more about the hospital or the Dorothy and Larry Dallas Heart Center go to CardinalGlennon.com.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories