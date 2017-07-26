Close Dana Dean celebrates National Lasagna Day at BRAVO! Cucina Italiana Saturday is National Lasagna day but you can celebrate with half price lasagna today. Dana Dean has her fork in hand and is here to tell us more. KSDK 11:16 AM. CDT July 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BRAVO! Cucina Italiana 15 West County Center 50% off lasagna dishes today Reservations: BravoItalian.com (314) 821-2562 © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wentzville fire department gives special gender reveal Vote authorizes investigation of officers The popular Polar Express plans to pull back into Union Station this November Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident FedEx truck rolls away in Jefferson County Family of hit-and-run victim wants justice Health agencies investigate playground surfacing Soulard couple's wedding dresses stolen 3 charged after attacking 'wrong' man in front of wife and children Community steps in to help cyber bullied woman More Stories Mom in custody after toddler overdoses on meth and Fentanyl Jul 26, 2017, 11:02 a.m. Ferguson Community Empowerment Center opens at… Jul 26, 2017, 9:57 a.m. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise discharged from hospital Jul 26, 2017, 11:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs