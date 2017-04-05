Close Dana Dean creates slime with Kinetic Kevin Mad Science provides hands-on science programs for children. Whether it's summer camps, birthday parties, after-school programs- a man known as Kinetic Kevin always has kids mesmerized. KSDK 11:30 AM. CDT April 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST If you're interested in a birthday party, summer camp or more- give Mad Science of St. Louis a call at 314-991-8000. You can also find more information at stlouis.madscience.org. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WFAA Breaking News Grandmother's guilty plea in grandson's death Panera Bread Company sold to JAB Holding Atherton H.S. student bit by shark Mayoral race results: Krewson vs. Jones New details in Berkeley woman's death Deal Guy: $25 Miracle Lamp? One man completes 2017 Barkley Marathons Jeffco deputies hilariously troll sign warning of speed trap Explosion investigation could take months More Stories Cardinals postpone Wednesday's game due to weather Apr. 5, 2017, 10:45 a.m. Panera Bread agrees to sale to Krispy Kreme owner,… Apr. 5, 2017, 6:08 a.m. Glass ceiling shattered, Krewson new mayor of STL Apr. 4, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
