Daniel Tiger's much anticipated visit to St. Louis

Denise Bax drove more than 100 miles to take her 3 year old to a new exhibit that's both parent and kid approved.

Bax said, "I'm from Jefferson City, MO. I was researching what to do in St. Louis with my son and I came across the Daniel Tiger thing at the Magic House.

The travelling exhibit is at the Magic House until May 7th and is based on the hit PBS KIDS TV series Daniel Tiger's neighborhood.

Carrie Hutchcraft, Director of Commuications for the Magic House, said, "Out of all of our exhibits there is a lot of anticipation for Daniel Tiger to make his way to the Magic House."

Many kids came dressed like Daniel, in his signature red sweater, a sweater that may look familiar.

"The show is sort of a newer version of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," said Hutchcraft."

And get this, Mister Rogers' sweater and shoes from his collection are on display.

"you may remember a character ron the show his name was Daniel Striped Tiger. Daniel Tiger is actually his son. So it's the next generation of Mister Rogers' show."

And the next generation loves this tiger.

The exhibit is free with museum admission.

For more information on hours, visit magichouse.org.



