De Soto's Dog House serves people food in dog bowls

DE SOTO, MO - "f the sign and doormat are any indication, this is not your typical place to get a bite to eat.

"I wasn't real sure at first," said a customer.

"Kinda didn't know what you were getting yourself into," another customer said.

The name of this restaurant is the Dog House, which serves food to people in dog bowls. Troy Derousse owns the dog house in De Soto. The name wasn't his idea.

"My story, why we call it the Dog House, my wife says thats what I was always in," he said.

It also wasnt his idea to use dog bowls.

"That's all my wife. I was against it at first but she won the battle and if you look around everyone seems to enjoy it," he said.

As a result, the restaurant has attracted customers from near and far.

"People from Arkanas just drive up for a day to have a drive and come eat at our place," Troy said.

They offer utensils but they wont bat an eyelash if you dive right in.

"We got people who just eat out of it with their face," he said.

The dog bowls arent the only thing that stands out about this place. Customers love the food. They have great dane sized portions. The donut burger uses donuts as buns. And if you think that's big, then wait until you see the 3 pound taco they serve on Taco Tuesday.

The portions are so big, you probably wont be licking the bowl.

"More than likely you're going to take what you get to go."

That's what doggie bags are for.

The Dog House is located at 605 S 2nd St, De Soto, MO. The number is (636) 337-6363.



© 2017 KSDK-TV