Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit debuts at the Magic House

There's a new exhibit at the magic house kids are going to want to check out. It combines dinosaurs and a train. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker show us how the children's museum is bringing a popular cartoon to life.

KSDK 1:52 PM. CDT October 10, 2017

The Dinosaur Train traveling exhibit will be at the magic house until November 26th.  It's free with you Magic House admission. You can find more information at magichouse.org.

