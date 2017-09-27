Dog and cat lovers unite: Meet D.O.G. who seems to be part dog, part cat

ST. LOUIS, MO - There's a new member of the pack at the nonprofit, Support Dogs, Inc., whose been getting sniffed out by the assistance dogs who are trained at this facility. He might just be the most canine-friendly feline you've ever seen.

Nadine Wenig, Director of Canine Services, said, "He is our office cat here at Support Dogs."

Support Dogs, Inc. started in 1984. This is their first office cat.

Anne Klein, President and CEO, said, "We train dogs to assist people with mobility issues. People who are deaf and hard of hearing."

Support Dogs, Inc, a place where mostly dog people work, took in their feline friend two months ago.

Klein said, "Some people on staff were like, 'Do we really need a cat?' But he's been an incredible asset since he got here."

Wenig said, "A lot of our clients have cats so a big question is, 'How do they get along with cats?' when they get their dogs. And now we can say they've been introduced to cats and have been around a cat."

This cat is around dogs so much that he even acts like one. Just look at him relaxing in one of the dog's beds.

And that's not all. He likes to nibble on their food.

Wenig said, "He would rather eat dog food than his own cat food."

He drinks from their waterbowl.

Wenig said, "We have to make sure there is water in the dog bowls because thats what he would rather drink out of."

He likes to nap with them and play with them.

"He plays with them as if two dogs would play," said Klein.

"He just has dog behaviors because he really hasnt seen any other behaviors," said Wenig.

Which brings us to what the people at Support Dogs, Inc decided to name this cat.

Klein said, "He's definitely aptly name D.O.G. We didn't want to just say dog cause we have so many dogs."

D.O.G., the name of a c-a-t who thinks mans best friend is the cat's meow.



