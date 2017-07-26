Dorm room design tips and tricks with Mamakea

Mamakea will put together anything for you. she also assembles furniture from IKEA, Crate and Barrel, Target, and Amazon. The best part, she will even do the shopping and delivery of IKEA furniture for you.

for pricing go to mamakea.com , you can call her for a quote at 314-222-8181. You'll also find her on Facebook

And special thanks to Design House STL for helping design this room.

© 2017 KSDK-TV