Dorm room design tips and tricks with Mamakea

If you have a child heading off to college in a few weeks...this woman can help you get the most out of your money when it come to decorating a dorm room Cyndi Demick is the woman behind Mamakea.

KSDK 11:17 AM. CDT July 26, 2017

Mamakea will put together anything for you. she also assembles furniture from IKEA, Crate and Barrel, Target, and Amazon. The best part, she will even do the shopping and delivery of IKEA furniture for you.
for pricing go to mamakea.com, you can call her for a quote at 314-222-8181. You'll also find her on Facebook.
And special thanks to Design House STL for helping design this room. 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


