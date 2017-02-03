KSDK
Dupes for your favorite high end makeup

To splurge or not to splurge that is the question. Amanda Miller of Amanda Miller Makeup Artistry is here with the answer.

KSDK 11:58 AM. CST February 03, 2017

Amanda can give you a one on one make-up lesson and help you with the proper shades for your skin.  To set up an appointment go to her website amandamillermakeup.com.

