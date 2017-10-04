Earthbound Beer's new location now open

Earthbound Beer is at 2724 Cherokee Street in St. Louis. You can see what's on tap this week at EarthboundBeer.com or check them out on Facebook.
There's a new place to enjoy a cold beer in St. Louis. Earthbound Beer has actually been brewing unique, small batches for the last 3 years, but now you can drink it in a cool space that was built 150 years ago. Jimmy V is taking u on a tour.
