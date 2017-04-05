Easter Egg Caserole

Easter Egg Casserole

Ingredients:

10 hard-cooked eggs

1½ cups diced celery

¾ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sliced almonds

2 tablespoons chopped green pepper

1 teaspoon finely chopped onion

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup crushed potato chips

Instructions:

For easy hard-cooked eggs, place eggs in saucepan large enough to hold them in single layer. Add cold water to cover eggs by one inch. Bring to a boil over high heat. Once water starts to boil, remove from burner and cover pan. Let eggs stand in hot water for about 12 minutes for large eggs (9 minutes for medium eggs; 15 minutes for extra large eggs). Drain immediately. Cool under cold running water or in bowl of ice water. Peel and coarsely chop hard-cooked eggs.

In a bowl, combine eggs, celery, mayonnaise, almonds, green pepper, onion, salt and pepper. Mix well. Pour into a greased 11 x 7 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and potato chips. Bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 25 minutes or until heated through.

Serves: 6

Insider Info:

-Very fresh eggs can be difficult to peel. To ensure easily peeled eggs, buy and refrigerate them a week to ten days in advance of cooking. This brief "breather" allows the eggs time to take in air, which helps separate the membranes from the shell.

-To peel a hard-cooked egg, gently tap egg on countertop until shell is finely crackled all over. Roll egg between hands to loosen shell. Starting peeling at large end, holding egg under cold running water to help ease the shell off.

Submitted by:

Kim Martin

Missouri Egg Council

