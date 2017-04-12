KSDK
Easter finds at Sweet Be's

Well this weekend the Easter bunny will be on a mission to fill baskets with candy and cool toys. Lucky for him, Jimmy V found a store here in town where he can pick up everything he needs.

Sweet Be's Candy and Gifts is on Manchester Road just east of 270.  The store will be staying open late tomorrow to make it easier on customers. You can give them a call at 314-835-1400 or find them online at SweetBe.com.

