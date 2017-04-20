Eckert’s Strawberry Flatbread

4 to 5 cups fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

1 Tbs. strawberry vinegar or balsamic vinegar

½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

1 to 2 tsp. granulated sugar, optional

5 to 6 pieces flat bread

2 large balls fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced thin

2 to 3 Tbs. fresh basil ribbons

Gently combine balsamic vinegar, black pepper, and strawberries. Cover and marinate for at least 30 minutes at room temperature. Preheat broiler to 400°F. When ready to serve, taste strawberry mixture and adjust seasonings with granulated sugar, if necessary. Cover each piece of flatbread with slices of mozzarella cheese. Broil until cheese melts, about 1 to 2 minutes. Cut into wedges. Top with strawberry mixture. Garnish with fresh basil.

You can find other delicious recipes at Eckerts.com.

Of course you can always just stop Eckert's country store in Belleville and grab something delicious.

