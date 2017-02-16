Close Eckert's Wine and Cheese Festival Eckert's has a fun wine and food festival coming up in March and Angie Eckert is here with a preview. KSDK 12:39 PM. CST February 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Eckert's 7th annual Wine & Food Festival is March 4th and 5th at Eckert's in Belleville which is at 951 South Green Mount Road. You can learn more about everything going on there and get this recipe at eckerts.com. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family to travel to Mexico for murder trial Controversy over LGBY club at Nerinx Hall The consequences of posting revenge porn Medical breakthrough: Predicting autism Teen arrested for murder of a grandfather Off-duty officer cleared in shooting intruder Businesses ready for immigrant boycott Mizzou student gets famous date 2 winning Powerball tickets sold in St. Louis Dateline's Keith Morrison voice on Waze app More Stories Missouri family to travel to Mexico for murder trial Feb 15, 2017, 10:51 p.m. Warm temps lead to increased fire threat Feb 16, 2017, 9:31 a.m. Here are the catches in Verizon's unlimited data plan Feb 16, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
