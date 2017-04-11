Edgar Road Students provide shoes for kids in Uganda
Kids learn so many things in school and a teacher in Webster Groves is making sure compassion is part of the curriculum. Jimmy V discovered she brought her students together for a project to help kids on the other side of the world.
KSDK 12:20 PM. CDT April 11, 2017
