Emojis, Beauty and the Beast, scary clown costumes expected to be popular for Halloween

ST. LOUIS, MO - Why just text emojis to your friends when you can be emojis with your friends?

"This is going to be a popular one with teenagers. The poop emoji. We were asked for it even before we got it in," said Marybeth Brock of Johnnie Brock's Dungeon.

That's just one of the hot costumes for 2017 we found at Johnnie Brock's Dungeon on Jefferson Avenue. Another type of costume you can wear as a group is Beauty and the Beast.

"Maybe the little girl is Belle and son is the Beast and parents do same thing but just the adult costume," she said.

You'll find many movie and TV costumes at Johnnie Brock's Dungeon.

She said, "Stranger things its a Netflix series. We have the costume of the Strange Girl. We've had several requests for this."

Be prepared to see a lot of scary clowns.

"This is the older costume but we also have the new costume," said Marybeth.

It's not all scary costumes. They also carry Wonder Woman, Paw Patrol, and Moana costumes. There's also video game costumes.

She said, "So, the Legend of Zelda, this is Link, this is very popular for boys or girls, unisex costume.

And Mario and Luigi, this is a classic."

Johnn Brock's Dungeon is more than just a store, it's an experience.

"It's amazing when someone comes in and says they don't know what they want to be and walk out with a smile on their face. That's the best thing," said Marybeth.

We visited the location at 1900 S Jefferson Avenue. The number is (314) 621-6199.

