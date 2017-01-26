KSDK
Close

Enjoy breakfast at Chesterfield's newest Shack

There's a new spot to grab breakfast and lunch in Chesterfield. Photojournalist Randy Schwentker stopped by the Shack's newest location to show us what's cooking.

Randy Schwentker, KSDK 11:49 AM. CST January 26, 2017

The newest Shack is on Clayton Road in Chesterfield, but they also have locations on Big Bend and another on Lindbergh.  All three are open seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.  You can learn more at shack stl dot com.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories