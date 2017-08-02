Essential tools for Back-To-School 2017

To learn more about any of the products David just mentioned go to BehindTheBuy.com. Tomorrow, David will have a few more suggestions.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
The school bell will ring in less than two weeks for many students and that means now is the time to load up on school supplies. The list seems to get longer and more expensive so before you shop save by listening to BehindTheBuy.com Senior Editor - Davi
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs