Euphoria Beauty Bar & Boutique rolls into town

A new fashion truck has rolled into town. Dana Dean stepped inside when it stopped in Florissant.

Dana Dean, KSDK
11:12 AM. CST March 03, 2017

For more information, visit euphoriabb.com or email euphoriabb@yahoo.com.You can also follow them on social media:twitter.com/euphoriabb facebook.com/euphoriamobileboutique
