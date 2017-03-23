KSDK
Father and son operation serving the big baby sandwich

If you're already thinking about lunch Jimmy V has a suggestion. He's taking us to a family barbecue joint where one of the secret ingredients is called...the love rub.

KSDK 12:15 PM. CDT March 23, 2017

Big Baby Q and Smokehouse is in Maryland Heights on Dorsett Road. It's open Monday through Friday from 11 to 6, or until they sell out. Give them a call at 314-801-8888 or check them out at BigBabyQ.com.

