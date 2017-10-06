Floor sample sale at Decor Interiors and Jewelry

Decor Interiors and Jewelry is on Olive Boulevard at Woods Mill. The floor sample sale is going on now through the end of October. You can find out more by calling 314-434-4022 or go to Decor-interiors.com.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
If you're a fan of contemporary furnishings, now is the time to check out the great deals at a place known for quality. Jimmy V discovered Decor is making room for new fall inventory which means what's on the floor has to go.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs