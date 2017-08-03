Florissant City Diner triples in size

The Florissant City Diner is on St. Francois Street in Old Towne Florissant. It's open every day from 7 am to 2:30 pm. You can reach the place by calling (314) 831-4375. You can also find them on Facebook.
There's a special place in North County that serves great food with friendly smiles and it recently tripled in size! JImmy V gives us a taste of the Florissant City Diner.
