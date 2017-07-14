KSDK
Former Mizzou athletes create sprayable maple syrup and waffle line

You always hear Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Two former Mizzou athletes have come up with a high-protein waffle recipe that is perfect for moms..dads....kids and even those eating gluten free. Here to tell us a little more about Start

KSDK 11:23 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

Start Right Foods can be found at grocery stores all over the city. You can also shop online at startright.com. And if you use the code ShowMeSTL you can save one dollar off every online order. 

