KSDK
Close

Frederick's Steakhouse and Pizzeria

Well, today, is national pizza day. If you're looking to grab a slice for lunch or dinner...Jimmy V found a place known for delicious pizza and a whole lot more.

KSDK 12:39 PM. CST February 09, 2017

Frederick's Steakhouse and Pizzeria is at 270 and St. Charles Rock Road in the Best Buy Plaza.
On Valentine's Day Frederick will be giving a rose to all the ladies! Walk-ins are welcome but reservations are appreciated.  Frederick's has live music every night.  Give them a call at 314-733-5500 to make a reservation.  You can also check them out at FredericksSTL.com and on Facebook.
 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories