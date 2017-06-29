KSDK
Free Microsoft summer youth camps for kids

You may not know this but Microsoft offers free summer youth camps. Arika Parr...Community Development Specialist at Microsoft is here to tell us more.

June 29, 2017

Microsoft is located at the St. Louis Galleria. You can give them a call at 314-655-2550. Or go online to microsoftstore.com/stlouis to learn more. The free youth spark summer camps are offered now through August 18th.

