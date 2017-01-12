Close Freshen up your home decor at The Flower Petaler If you've take down your Christmas decorations and your house is looking a little bare, you might want to hear what Dana Dean has to tell us about decorating after the holidays. Dana Dean, KSDK 11:54 AM. CST January 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Flower Petaler is located at 620 S Main St, Saint Charles. The phone number is (636) 946-3048. The website is flowerpetaler.net. You can like them on Facebook at facebook.com/FPetaler. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Thursday 3am Web Weather Thur web wx long version 830am Tips for navigating icy roads Winter hacks to keep ice off your car KSDK Breaking Live Video Utility crews gear up for ice storm Gov. Greitens activates emergency operations Hazardous waste home acquisition program More Stories Icy weather returns Friday Jan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Travel advisories issued in MO, IL starting Thursday Jan 11, 2017, 1:26 p.m. Waterproof shoes, aluminum foil gloves and other… Jan 10, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs