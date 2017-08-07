KSDK
From Pedals to Medals: An art exhibit dedicated to bicycles

There's an interesting exhibit going on in Edwardsville all about bicycles. From paintings and photographs to vintage bikes on display.Dana Dean shows us around.

Dana Dean, KSDK 10:53 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

From Pedals to Medals is open through September 1st at the Edwardsville Arts Center at 6165 Center Grove Road. Hours are as follows: WED-FRI 10 AM-4 PM, SAT 11 AM-3 PM. Visit edwardsvilleartscenter.com for more information.

