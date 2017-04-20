KSDK
Give STL Day: Gateway Greening

May 11th is Give STL Day. It's a day that a lot of not for profit organizations count on including the group photojournalist Randy Schwentker recently met.

April 20, 2017

Gateway Greening is located at 2211 Washington Avenue. You can learn more by calling 314-588-9600. Or go to gatewaygreening.org.  If you would like to help gateway greening or one of the hundreds of other great not for profits in St. Louis. Give STL day is  Thursday, May 11.  It's a 24 hour online giving event and every dime
donated stays right here in St Louis. givestlday.org is the website to learn more about that.

