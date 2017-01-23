Going behind the scenes of An American in Paris

It is a layered love story set in 1940's after World War II

"So my character is Jerry Mulligan, he's an artist and he fought in World War II and after the war ends he decides to stay on on the GI bill and study in Paris," Garen Scribner explains.

His character is the American in Paris in the new musical An American in Paris.

"He sees a beautiful girl, she's a ballerina and follows her around the city which sounds creepy but it's not, it's not when it's a show."

Sara Esty plays Lise, the ballerina, a role that seems to fit her like glove or rather a pair of point shoes.

"I think I did every kind of dance and ballet just kind of stuck with me the most."

Together they're dancing their way into hearts across the country. It's more than just another song and dance.

"The story is based off of the 1951 Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron MGM Movie," Etsy adds.

They are big shoes to fill. Shoes Meredith Scott has to keep track of.

"We travel I don't know 35, 40 pairs of point shoes per girl," Scott says.

As the Head of Wardrobe she has a lot to keep track of.

"There are 550 total costume looks."

So what you'll find backstage is almost as impressive as what you see on stage.

