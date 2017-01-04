Gold's Gym 12 week challenge

Randy was at the Gold's Gym in Town and Country, but to find a gold's near you, sign up for BARRE NONE or see the other classes you can take go to goldsgym.com.
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wednesday Web Weather 4 am
-
Uncertain future for Chesterfield Mall
-
Thief steals puppy from pet store
-
Wednesday evening forecast with Anthony Slaughter
-
Fighting the clock to free convicted murderer
-
1 person shot in Kirkwood
-
New MO gun law changes concealed carry rules
-
Blues fan proposes after Winter Classic win
More Stories
-
Snow likely late Wednesday night into ThursdayJan. 3, 2017, 8:35 a.m.
-
MO and IL Macy's, Kmart and Sears stores closing in 2017Jan. 4, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
-
MoDOT not pre-treating roads, IDOT is ahead of…Jan. 4, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs