Group Nights at the Magic House
The Magic House has all sorts of events and programs and we've featured most of them. But Jimmy V recently discovered another one. This morning he shows us how this popular children's museum becomes a special place for some special kids.
KSDK 11:00 AM. CST February 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Meet the Budweiser Clydesdale "babies"
-
Church elder charged with child pornography
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
-
The best driving apps for St. Louis traffic
-
Mo Lawmakers send "Right to Work" to Governor
-
Five on Your Side Investigates: The uninvited
-
Scoring good deals on North Face jackets
-
Local company featured in Beyonce picture
-
Parents arrested for baby's death
-
Customers want a fix for slow internet speeds
More Stories
-
MLS stadium funding bill passes Board of AldermenFeb. 3, 2017, 11:37 a.m.
-
Burglary is booming in STLFeb. 2, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
-
Scrubbing your social historyFeb. 3, 2017, 5:34 a.m.