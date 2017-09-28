KSDK
Guerrilla Alliance Night Market

Guerrilla Street Food has won numerous awards. The truck and the restaurant in the grove serve incredible Filipino food, but they're doing a special event in The Loop this weekend. Joel Crespo is here to tell us about Guerrilla Alliance Night Market.

KSDK 11:32 AM. CDT September 28, 2017

Guerrilla Alliance Night Market is this Saturday from 5 to 9 at the Midtown Farmers Market on Delmar Boulevard in U City. It's free to attend. For more information you can call 314-529-1328.

