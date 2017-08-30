Guest appreciation specials at Ginger Bay Salon & Spa
A local salon and spa known for helping people feel beautiful inside and out, is now looking ahead and offering great specials for the holidays. The owner is also giving away products as part of their guest appreciation days. Jimmy V has the details.
KSDK 11:20 AM. CDT August 30, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
$15,000 reward offered in quadruple murder
-
Woman rescues little girl from burning car
-
The Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey
-
Creve Coeur ice rink project put on hold
-
88-year-old woman robbed and dragged
-
Houston business man turns furniture stores into shelters
-
Protests planned in and around St. Louis as judge weighs ruling
-
Man shot during robbery in Central West End
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Homeless veteran gets hero's sendoff
More Stories
-
Fair St. Louis returning to the Gateway Arch in 2018Aug 30, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
2-year-old in critical condition after crash near…Aug 30, 2017, 9:18 a.m.
-
Man poses as Laclede gas worker, enters woman's homeAug 30, 2017, 10:54 a.m.