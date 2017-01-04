KSDK
Harlem Globetrotters are dribbling into Scottrade Center this weekend

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their World Tour to the Scottrade Center on Friday. But Zeus McClurkin and Hoops are in-studio this morning to remind us why this team is so special.

KSDK 1:49 PM. CST January 04, 2017

You can see the Harlem Globetrotters this Friday at 7 pm and Sunday at 3.  You can purchase tickets at the Scottrade Box Office or TicketMaster.com.  Or head to our Facebook page because we're giving away a family four pack of tickets to whichever show works best for the winner.


