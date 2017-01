You'll find Wicked Greenz in Clayton. The restaurant plans to open a second location in O'Fallon, MO sometime over the summer and a third location in Maryland Heights after that.

Wicked Greenz is located at 16 N. Central Avenue in Clayton. The number is 314-727-2772. They are open 7 days a week 10 am to 8 pm. For more information, visit wickedgreenz.com.

