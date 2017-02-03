Close Heart Beet Pancakes with STL Veg Girl On Valentine's day you'll find chocolates and pizzas in the shape of a heart. This morning STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan is making heart shaped pancakes that are actually good for your heart. The secret ingredient...beets. KSDK 12:02 PM. CST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST You can find today's recipe on Caryn's website here. You can also find her on facebook and twitter. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Meet the Budweiser Clydesdale "babies" Church elder charged with child pornography New Hooters restaurant with male servers The best driving apps for St. Louis traffic Mo Lawmakers send "Right to Work" to Governor Five on Your Side Investigates: The uninvited Scoring good deals on North Face jackets Local company featured in Beyonce picture Parents arrested for baby's death Customers want a fix for slow internet speeds More Stories MLS stadium funding bill passes Board of Aldermen Feb. 3, 2017, 11:37 a.m. Burglary is booming in STL Feb. 2, 2017, 9:30 p.m. Scrubbing your social history Feb. 3, 2017, 5:34 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs