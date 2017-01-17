Close Heidi and Dana create fire tornado with Josh Linn There's a new omnimax movie playing at the Saint Louis Science Center. The film takes you into the storms where few have gone. Josh Linn isn't in the movie, but he is an educator at the science center and today he has a fiery lesson for us. KSDK 11:18 AM. CST January 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Extreme Weather is now showing at the Saint Louis Science Center's Omnimax Theater. You can purchase ticket at slsc.org. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Obamas prepare to move out of White House Spa Winghaven suddenly closes its doors Mother from St. Peters killed in shooting You could get up to $70 for buying milk Chesterfield Mall loses two more stores Traffic delays Tuesday morning Gov. Greitens discusses budget, taxes & MLS Watch: Full interview with Gov. Eric Greitens Family speaks about young girl found safe More Stories Fatal accident, semi fire on I-270 causing delays Jan 17, 2017, 9:27 a.m. GM announces $1B investment in U.S. manufacturing, 7K jobs Jan 17, 2017, 8:45 a.m. Spa abruptly closes, leaving customers with unused… Jan 16, 2017, 8:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs