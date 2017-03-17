KSDK
Close

Helen Fitzgerald's St. Patrick's Day Party

Another popular establishment with big plans for the day is Helen Fitzgerald's. They're not just celebrating St. Patrick's Day, they're celebrating their 25th Anniversary. Dana Dean has crashed the party.

KSDK 12:43 PM. CDT March 17, 2017

3650 S Lindbergh Blvd.
Sunset Hills
helenfitzgeralds.com
(314) 984-0026
Serving Corned Beef & Cabbage All Day & Night
Irish Dancers
Heated tents

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories