KSDK
Close
Breaking News WATCH: Harriet and M15 care for eaglet E9
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Help the Salvation Army today

The Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign ends January 31st and at this point is still millions away from reaching its fundraising goal. LaKeysha Fields is here to tell us why that money is so important.

KSDK 12:43 PM. CST January 18, 2017

If you would like to help the Salvation Army five on your side will be hosting a phone bank from 4 to 6:30 today. That number is 314-969-8655.  You can also go to ksdk.com/treeoflights for more info.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories