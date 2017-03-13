KSDK
Close

Help with ADHD

St. Louis Neurotherapy works with children with ADHD and learning disabilities. Dr. Jason Rhodes uses a unique, drug less, non-invasive approach. Dr. Rhodes explain how it works.

KSDK 12:03 PM. CDT March 13, 2017

There is a parent information night this Thursday, March 16th at 7pm.  The St. Louis Neurotheraphy office is on Old Ballas Road in Creve Coeur.  You can RSVP by calling 314-983-9355 or register online at stladhd.com.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories