Here's what $2.4 million buys you in Godfrey, Illinois

Photo by Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV

GODFREY, Ill. - Resting on 117 acres of land in Godfrey, Illinois, sits a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home with its own lake.

"All the amenities and luxuries one would like if living in the city, even though we live in the country," homeowner Don Tuttle said.

The homeowner was living in Dallas when he dreamed up the design for this house.

"I thought it would be fun to bring some of the Texas architecture to the Midwest... whether you're in Dallas or the hill country of Austin, lots and lots of stone is used,” he said.

Don grew up in the area and when his Dallas based firm, Top Gun Ventures, opened an office in St. Louis, he decided to move back.

Photos: Tour a $2.4M home in Godfrey, Illinois

"Since I have family and friends here, just made sense to focus on Godfrey," he said.

This home was designed around the furniture.

"We didn't want to go out and sell this furniture and rebuy, so it was literally designed around the furniture and it fits in quite nicely," he explained.

There's a huge chef's kitchen, a formal dining room, and a study. And wait until you see the lower level because it doesn't even resemble a basement.

"We have a very nice home theater as well as a game room and wine cellar. And then it's a walk out to the lake," he said.

The home is for sale for almost $2.4 million.

"Every three to seven years, I build a new house and in three to seven years, I sell it and move on and go do it somewhere else,” Don explained.

And now someone else will be able to call these 117 acres of land in Godfrey their home.

© 2017 KSDK-TV