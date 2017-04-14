Hey Heidi: What is the significance of the St. Louis Blues mascot Louie?

The St. Louis Blues playoff season is underway. During home games there is one special fan who is always in attendance. Show Me St. Louis' Heidi Glaus got to know the St. Louis Blues Mascot a little better. Have a look.

KSDK 11:47 AM. CDT April 14, 2017

