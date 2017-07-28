Close Highly anticipated Nudo House now open in Creve Coeur A much anticipated restaurant officially opens today. Dana Dean was live at Nudo House to give us a look around. KSDK 11:01 AM. CDT July 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST 11423 Olive Blvd. (314) 274-8046 facebook.com/nudohousestl Opens at 11 AM! © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Guns n' Roses returns to St. Louis Boy sends mom mind-blowing sign from heaven Fire ball rides suspended in MO and IL Man sentenced to 7 years for deadly DUI crash Luxury local resort dumps raw sewage, kills 700 fish Prop P tax dollars may not all go to police Man accused of burning down home with 3 inside Man searches for people in old photographs Sarah Huckabee Sanders to replace Spicer as press secretary Mom in custody after toddler overdoses on meth and Fentanyl More Stories Tax dollars promised to police officers in STL Co.… Jul 28, 2017, 8:08 a.m. GOP blame-game begins after Senate sinks health care drive Jul 28, 2017, 3:12 a.m. Japan: NKorea fires possible missile, could land off Japan Jul 28, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
