KSDK
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Highly anticipated Nudo House now open in Creve Coeur

A much anticipated restaurant officially opens today. Dana Dean was live at Nudo House to give us a look around.

KSDK 11:01 AM. CDT July 28, 2017

11423 Olive Blvd.
(314) 274-8046
Opens at 11 AM!

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories