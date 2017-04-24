Hip replacement surgery done differently
According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, more than 300,000 total hip replacements are performed each year in the United States. Dr. Robert Sciortino and Dr. Tony Berni are orthopedic surgeon who do that surgery a little differently.
KSDK 11:27 AM. CDT April 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deputies investigate teen's death at party
-
Violent St. Louis weekend
-
"Hidden in plain view" exhibit educating parents
-
St. Louis County teenager aces the ACT test
-
Child struck, killed by car in south St. Louis
-
Elderly victims killed in murder-suicide
-
Arrest made in Metro station robbery attempt
-
"Shoot for Seamus" captures NICU babies
-
Man wanted for stealing historic book caught
-
St. Louis high school standouts talk recruiting
More Stories
-
Illinois teenager killed at party identifiedApr 23, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
10 people shot since Sunday across St. LouisApr 24, 2017, 7:10 a.m.
-
Gov. Greitens to sign ridesharing billApr 24, 2017, 10:38 a.m.