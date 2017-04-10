Look inside this Historic Alton home up for auction

ALTON, ILL. - UPDATE: The auction ended at Noon on 4/10/2017.



Show Me St. Louis took a tour of a home which has drawn interest from all over the country. It looks like something out of a fairytale.

"People have referred to it as a castle, as a mansion," said Travis Tarrant.

Either way, you'll find this magnificent home on Maple Street in Alton, Illinois.

"There's a lot of history in this house," Tarrant said.

Old newspaper articles suggest the stones on the outside of the home are from the original Alton City Hall that burned down in the 1920s. The stones were purchased by the same family who built the home.

"The stones were purchased and brought to the corner of Grove and Maple Street. So, we don't know how many or what portion of. We're led to believe that was some of the items used to construct the house," Tarrant said.

Not much has changed about the home since it was built 91 years ago.

"Almost everything is as it was. They even have receipts when this house was built that calculate to $48,000 as to what it cost to build the house. In 1926, that was a lot of money," Tarrant explained.

We got a tour of the five bedroom, four bathroom home from Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction. This home proves they don't make 'em like the used to. There are vaulted ceilings, rounded doorways, and stained glass windows.

He said, "Everyone in the community knows this house and the history it has in Alton."

