Hockey-themed bar, Center Ice Brewery opening its doors Friday

A hockey-themed brewery will open to the public on Friday, but Dana Dean is there this morning to give us a sneak peak.

KSDK 11:13 AM. CDT July 19, 2017

3126 Olive Street
Grand Opening on Friday:
11 AM-11 PM
 

