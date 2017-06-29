Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre just got cooler

It's been known by various names since it opened in 1991 and played host to some of the biggest names in music.

"Oh yeah! Your Jimmy Buffett, Aerosmith, Dave Matthews Band," says Larry Pearson.

He's the general manager of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. It's sort of his second home.

"Or first home if you ask my wife."

A place he started working back in 1995 as an usher so he knows what's behind every door and has keys to every dressing room.

"On show days the tours come in a set up how their artist wants it. So we say we have seven dressing rooms, but a lot of times they'll have a practice room or a quiet room or a massage room things like that," Pearson explains.

Every show requires a little rearranging.

"Say it's Jimmy Buffett or whoever it is, they'll have us move furniture around so he may only like a couch or a loveseat."

The back parking lot is empty on this day, but there's space for nine tractor trailers to unload. That hasn't really changed, what has is the temperature thanks to four new extra large ceiling fans.

"They are Hunter Industrial Titan 24 foot fans. One fan will put out the equivalent to 71 of your normal fans at your house," he points out.

That's not the only new addition to keep music fans cool.

"We have the Carrier Comfort Zone this year so it is open to the public. We have a full bar in there, private restrooms with air conditioning as well,"

And if that doesn't cool you off this ice cream will, but it's not just any ole ice cream.

"Typically our standard is Jack Daniels with vanilla and we have strawberry ice cream with a mango Ciroc, which is vodka," explains Kylie Ollarzabal.

It is delicious! As is the sangria she poured.

They are all additions I think we should raise a glass to, enhancements to make sure your next trip to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre rocks.

