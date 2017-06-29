Hop onboard this STL beer tour bus

If you love beer, you'll want to check out Brewery Tours of St. Louis! (Photo by Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV) (Photo: JIMMY BERNHARD)

ST. LOUIS - If you love beer, you'll want to check out this St. Louis brewery tour bus! Dana Dean jumped onboard to see what keeps those wheels turning 7 days a week.

Brewery Tours of St. Louis picks up the latest group of beer lovers at Union Station.

"Welcome to the tour. I'm Casey and I'll be your driver today. We'll hit Urban Chestnut, 4 Hands, Alpha, and Heavy Riff," she said.

There's a lot of beer to sample over the next 3 hours, so tour guide Casey Loftus hits the road and her first stop is a brewery on Washington Avenue.

Casey said, "We're at the original location for Urban Chestnut and as we get off the bus, we're going to walk right into the beer garden and they'll take it from there for a few minutes."

Everyone receives samples, which are included in their $35 ticket price. Tour guide Casey picks the brewery locations and there's plenty to choose from.

She said, "Our beer scene is amazing. Every single day, there's some place new coming up and it's a challenge just to keep up with all of them."

Brewery Tours of St. Louis offers tours every day of the week that are fun for any occasion.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit brewerytoursofstlouis.com.

