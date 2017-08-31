'Hoppy Meals' will make you feel like a kid again

ST. LOUIS, MO - James Beard winner Gerard Craft's Brasserie by Niche in the Central West End is a place to find traditional french fare. A place where you might not expect to find a nod to fast food.

But as Executive Chef Brian Moxey explains, this kitchen crew likes to have fun.

He said, "We don't take ourselves too seriously."

At Brasserie by Niche, you can unbox a taste of your childhood with fun to-go kits at lunch called Hoppy Meals.

"Kinda take a moment in the middle of the day to feel like a again," said Brian.

When you order one at Brasserie by Niche, you get a cheeseburger, fries and, now for the hoppy in Hoppy Meal, a can of craft beer. Oh, and they didn't forget the toy.

Brian said, "Keychains and stickers... a little brewery swag."

Hoppy Meals are available during lunch for $15 for a single patty and $18 for a double.

Brasserie by Niche is located at 4580 Laclede Avenue.

Lunch is available from Monday through Friday from 11 AM-2 PM

The number is 314.454.0600.



© 2017 KSDK-TV